Asia Pacific

Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

A woman wears a face mask at a shop in Little India district, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 3,577 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded three new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. It also tightened curbs from last week that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default. read more

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

