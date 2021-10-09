Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

People eat at a hawker centre during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 3,703 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded 11 new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. It also tightened curbs from last week that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default. read more

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

