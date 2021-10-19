Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

A woman wears a face mask at a shop in Little India district, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Singapore, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 3,994 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded seven new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. In September, it also tightened curbs that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default. read more

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

