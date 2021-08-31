Singapore reports most coronavirus cases in nearly 6 weeks

Swab tests are conducted at a public housing estate after a nearby food centre became a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cluster, in Singapore, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Singapore on Tuesday reported 156 new local coronavirus cases, its highest number in almost six weeks.

Singapore had fully vaccinated 80% of its population against COVID-19 as of Sunday, one of the highest rates in the world, reaching a threshold for the city-state to further ease its restrictions.

Tuesday's local cases were the highest since July 22.

Singapore progress comes in sharp contrast to most of its neighbours, which have been struggling with low inoculation rates while battling deadly outbreaks driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.