Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore reports most coronavirus cases in nearly 6 weeks

1 minute read
1/2

Swab tests are conducted at a public housing estate after a nearby food centre became a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cluster, in Singapore, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Singapore on Tuesday reported 156 new local coronavirus cases, its highest number in almost six weeks.

Singapore had fully vaccinated 80% of its population against COVID-19 as of Sunday, one of the highest rates in the world, reaching a threshold for the city-state to further ease its restrictions.

Tuesday's local cases were the highest since July 22.

Singapore progress comes in sharp contrast to most of its neighbours, which have been struggling with low inoculation rates while battling deadly outbreaks driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:32 AM UTC

Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge

Australia will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Singapore this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, after Canberra agreed a swap deal in a bid to curtail surging coronavirus infections.

Asia Pacific
Hong Kong's strict quarantine rules threaten to erode allure of financial hub
Asia Pacific
As Afghanistan adjusts to Taliban rule, music goes silent
Asia Pacific
Indonesia probes suspected data breach on COVID-19 app
Asia Pacific
Germany's Merkel says some 10-40,000 left in Afghanistan with right to German residence