Singapore reports one-day record of 19,179 local COVID cases

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Singapore reported a record 19,179 local coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

The city-state has recorded 191,882 cases of the virus over the last 28 days, but 99.7% of them had no or mild symptoms.

Of Tuesday's local cases, 16,102 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART). They are assessed to have no or mild symptoms and carry low risk.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore

