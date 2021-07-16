Asia Pacific
Singapore to retighten COVID-19 curbs after recent rise in cases
SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry said it would retighten some restrictions on social gatherings, including allowing only two people to dine-in at restaurants, from next week to combat a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. read more
However, authorities will allow fully vaccinated individuals to continue to eat inside in groups of up to five at restaurants that have sufficient checks in place.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.