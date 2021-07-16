Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore to retighten COVID-19 curbs after recent rise in cases

1 minute read

People sit on the banks of the Singapore River at Clarke Quay in Singapore April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry said it would retighten some restrictions on social gatherings, including allowing only two people to dine-in at restaurants, from next week to combat a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. read more

However, authorities will allow fully vaccinated individuals to continue to eat inside in groups of up to five at restaurants that have sufficient checks in place.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:59 AM UTCPhilippines tightens curbs after detecting first local cases of Delta variant

The Philippines has recorded the country's first locally acquired cases of the more infectious Delta variant, prompting authorities to reimpose stricter coronavirus measures in some areas as health experts sought bans on social gatherings.

Asia PacificS.Korea weighs tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
Asia PacificWorld leaders dial in as New Zealand hosts special APEC meeting on pandemic
Asia PacificSingapore to retighten COVID-19 curbs after recent rise in cases
Asia PacificReuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban