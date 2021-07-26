Singapore says almost 80% of population to be fully vaccinated by Sept

A medical worker prepares a syringe at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Almost 80% of Singapore's population will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early September, the city state's health minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday.

About 54% of the country had already received both doses of an mRNA vaccine, Ong told parliament. Singapore has approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O).

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

