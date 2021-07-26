Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore says almost 80% of population to be fully vaccinated by Sept

1 minute read

A medical worker prepares a syringe at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Almost 80% of Singapore's population will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early September, the city state's health minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday.

About 54% of the country had already received both doses of an mRNA vaccine, Ong told parliament. Singapore has approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O).

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:46 AM UTCSoutheast Asia COVID-19 cases hit new highs, Malaysian doctors protest

Thailand reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Monday, while Malaysia has notched up more than 1 million infections, as the virulent Delta variant carves a deadly path through Southeast Asia - now a global epicentre for the virus.

Asia PacificAustralia sees COVID-19 cases climb, police warn against protest repeat
Asia PacificNew Zealand accepts return of Islamic State-linked citizen
Asia PacificFormer Samoa PM concedes election defeat, ends political instability
Asia PacificIndonesia's easing of COVID-19 curbs seen driven by economics