Asia Pacific
Singapore says almost 80% of population to be fully vaccinated by Sept
SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Almost 80% of Singapore's population will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early September, the city state's health minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday.
About 54% of the country had already received both doses of an mRNA vaccine, Ong told parliament. Singapore has approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O).
