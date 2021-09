People wearing face masks cross a road amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Singapore recorded 328 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily number of new infections in more than a year, the health ministry said.

The city-state have been reporting more than 100 domestic cases daily over the past two weeks.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.