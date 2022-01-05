Singapore sees Omicron coronavirus wave outpacing Delta

People verify their vaccination statuses as they enter a mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Singapore expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to cause a bigger wave of infections than Delta, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding a booster dose will soon be required for adults to be considered fully vaccinated.

From Feb. 14, eligible persons aged 18 years and above should have received a booster dose no later than 270 days after the last dose in the primary vaccination series to be considered fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

The city-state of 5.5 million people allows only those counted as fully vaccinated to enter malls or dine in restaurants or at hawker stalls.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens

