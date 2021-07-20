Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore to tighten coronavirus curbs again as cases rise

1 minute read

People who had visited a mall which became a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cluster, queue up for their swab tests in Singapore May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Singapore will tighten social restrictions from July 22, including halting restaurant dining and banning gatherings of more than two people, its health ministry said on Tuesday, as coronavirus cases rise further.

New local cases almost doubled on Monday from the previous day. Ong Ye Kung, the health minister, said 184 new cases were expected to be confirmed on Tuesday and that vaccinations had been completed for half the city-state's population.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:27 AM UTCRockets land near Afghan presidential palace, Taliban deny responsibility

Rockets hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, landing near the presidential palace during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, but President Ashraf Ghani and many others calmly continued praying at an outdoor gathering, TV images showed.

Asia PacificMyanmar targets higher vaccinations as COVID-19 cases soar
Asia PacificU.S. Defense secretary to visit Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam
Asia PacificJapan govt says companies targeted by China-backed cyber hacking group
Asia PacificAustralia inquiry urged to strip Crown Resorts of licence for main casino