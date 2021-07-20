Singapore to tighten coronavirus curbs again as cases rise

People who had visited a mall which became a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cluster, queue up for their swab tests in Singapore May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Singapore will tighten social restrictions from July 22, including halting restaurant dining and banning gatherings of more than two people, its health ministry said on Tuesday, as coronavirus cases rise further.

New local cases almost doubled on Monday from the previous day. Ong Ye Kung, the health minister, said 184 new cases were expected to be confirmed on Tuesday and that vaccinations had been completed for half the city-state's population.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty

