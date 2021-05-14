Skip to main content

Asia PacificSingapore tightens COVID-19 curbs on social gatherings, dining

Reuters
1 minute read

Office workers scan a Safe Entry QR code to enter a mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dawn Chua

Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks.

The new measures announced by the health ministry, which will be effective from Sunday to mid June, include limiting social gatherings to two people and ceasing dining in at restaurants. The authorities said they will review the measures after two weeks to assess if adjustments are needed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:55 AM UTCIn surprise move, Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of emergency

Japan will declare a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday, in a surprise move reflecting growing concerns about the virus's spread.

Asia PacificMainland China reports first local COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks
Asia PacificAnalysis: Japan Inc squeezed by surging costs and frugal consumer fears
Asia PacificTaiwan premier says no need to raise COVID-19 alert level for now
Asia PacificChinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism