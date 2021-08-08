Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Singapore to tweak foreign worker policies amid local job concerns

2 minute read

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Singapore government will adjust foreign worker policies to address concerns among locals over competition for jobs, even as the global business hub remains open to talent from overseas, its prime minister said on Sunday.

"We have to adjust our policies to manage the quality, numbers and concentrations of foreigners in Singapore," Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Message. "If we do this well, we can continue to welcome foreign workers and new immigrants, as we must.

Foreign labour has long been a hot button issue in Singapore, but uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic have increased employment worries among locals as the city-state recovers from last year's record recession.

The issue was also highlighted by opposition parties during last year's general election campaign as they mounted a historic challenge to Lee's People's Action Party, which has ruled Singapore since its independence in 1965.

Just under 30% of Singapore's 5.7 million population are non-residents, up from around 10% in 1990, according to government statistics.

Lee warned that turning inwards would damage Singapore's standing as a global and regional hub. "It would cost us jobs and opportunities."

His government has been tightening foreign worker policies for several years while taking steps to promote local hiring, including by raising the salary threshold for issuing work permits.

The number of people living in Singapore declined 0.3% last year, the first drop since 2003, as travel curbs and job losses brought about by the pandemic pushed foreign workers from the country.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 11:35 AM UTCTaliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities.

Asia PacificAustralia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks
Asia PacificAnti-military protests in Myanmar on anniversary of 1988 uprising
Asia PacificN.Korea's Kim calls for relief campaign in rain-hit areas
Asia PacificPhilippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months