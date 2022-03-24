Singapore to waive quarantine for vaccinated travelers from April

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Singapore will allow travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country without quarantine from April and is considering removing a requirement for pre-departure swab tests, its transport and health ministers said on Thursday.

Reporting by Chen Lin and Aradhana Aravindan; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies

