Singapore to waive quarantine for vaccinated travelers from April

People pass the control tower of Singapore's Changi Airport, Singapore January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Singapore will allow travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country without quarantine from April and is considering removing a requirement for pre-departure swab tests, its transport and health ministers said on Thursday.

Reporting by Chen Lin and Aradhana Aravindan; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies

