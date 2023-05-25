Sixteen civilians suspected of violence handed to military for trial - lawyer















LAHORE, Pakistan, May 25 (Reuters) - A Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday handed 16 civilians to the military for investigation over their alleged involvement in violent protests following the arrest for former Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month.

"The 16 persons would be investigated by the military and tried in the military courts," a senior member of Khan's legal team Azhar Siddique told Reuters.

Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore, Editing by William Maclean











