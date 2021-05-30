S.Korea April factory output unexpectedly declines from March

South Korea's factory output in April unexpectedly declined from March but logged the fastest expansion in almost three years on a year-on-year basis compared to 2020's pandemic-impacted figures, government data showed on Monday.

From March, industrial production fell by a seasonally adjusted 1.6%, the biggest contraction since May last year and missing a gain of 1.5% forecast in a Reuters survey.

However, on a yearly basis, factory output surged 12.4%, the fastest growth since October 2018 as production was sluggish in the second quarter of last year because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

