Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

S.Korea April factory output unexpectedly declines from March

Reuters
1 minute read

South Korea's factory output in April unexpectedly declined from March but logged the fastest expansion in almost three years on a year-on-year basis compared to 2020's pandemic-impacted figures, government data showed on Monday.

From March, industrial production fell by a seasonally adjusted 1.6%, the biggest contraction since May last year and missing a gain of 1.5% forecast in a Reuters survey.

However, on a yearly basis, factory output surged 12.4%, the fastest growth since October 2018 as production was sluggish in the second quarter of last year because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:28 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE U.S. tyre maker Goodyear faces allegations of labour abuse in Malaysia, documents show

American tire manufacturer Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT.O) is facing accusations of unpaid wages, unlawful overtime and threats to foreign workers at its Malaysian factory, according to court documents and complaints filed by workers.

Asia PacificVietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to enact social distancing
Asia PacificN.Korea slams end to U.S. guidelines limiting S.Korea missile range
Asia PacificJapan's April factory output extends gains, retail sales jump

Japan's industrial output rose in April, helped by the production of general purpose and electrical machinery, in a sign manufacturers continued to benefit from a recovery in appetite for goods in the United States and China.

Asia PacificVietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variants