S.Korea April unemployment rate stays at historical low for 3rd month
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate remained at a historical low for a third month in April, while the number of people employed increased for a 14th straight month, the government data showed on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April stood at 2.7%, unchanged from the previous two months and the lowest since the data release began in 1999.
The country added 865,000 jobs over a year ago, after adding 831,000 jobs in March, extending gains to a 14th straight month.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.