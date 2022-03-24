1 minute read
S.Korea conducts live-fire missile drill after N.Korea ICBM test
SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's military said on Thursday it had conducted a live-fire test of multiple ballistic and tactical missiles immediately after what it called an intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea.
The test confirmed the military was capable of a precision strike if needed against the location of any North Korean missile launch and its command system, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
