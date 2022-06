Crisis-hit Sri Lanka plans donor conference with China, India and Japan

June 22, 2022

Sri Lanka will call China, India and Japan to a donor conference to drum up more foreign assistance to find a way out of its worsening economic crisis, the prime minister said on Wednesday, amid ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).