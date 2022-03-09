1 minute read
S.Korea conservative presidential candidate Yoon projected to win election -KBS
SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's conservative opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is projected to win the election, state-funded local television network KBS reported on Thursday.
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Mark Heinrich
