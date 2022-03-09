Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

S.Korea conservative presidential candidate Yoon projected to win election -KBS

1 minute read

Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential election candidate of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP), gestures during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/FIle photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's conservative opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is projected to win the election, state-funded local television network KBS reported on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters