S.Korea conservative presidential candidate Yoon slightly ahead - exit poll

1 minute read

Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential election candidate of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP), speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea January 24, 2022. Ahn Young-joon/ Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's conservative presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was slightly ahead of liberal Lee Jae-myung with 48.4% to 47.8%, an exit poll conducted jointly by three television networks showed on Wednesday.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

