S.Korea conservative presidential candidate Yoon slightly ahead - exit poll
SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's conservative presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol was slightly ahead of liberal Lee Jae-myung with 48.4% to 47.8%, an exit poll conducted jointly by three television networks showed on Wednesday.
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Andrew Heavens
