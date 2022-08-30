S.Korea to end pre-departure COVID test requirement for international arrivals

Workers wearing protective gear check passengers from overseas as they arrive at the Incheon International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Incheon, South Korea, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - South Korea will end the pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for travellers to the country starting on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

South Korea lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions in May, but has maintained some of the strictest border measures among major economies, requiring inbound travellers to present a negative coronavirus test result taken before departure.

Daily COVID infections in the country have been hovering around 100,000 in recent weeks after reaching more than 180,000 in mid-August.

