1 minute read
S.Korea fired warning shots at N.Korea patrol vessel violating maritime border -Yonhap
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's military fired warning shots to repel a North Korean patrol vessel that violated the inter-Korean maritime border while chasing a North Korean fishing boat, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.