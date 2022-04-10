S.Korea lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho nominated as new finance minister -News1

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday will name Choo Kyung-ho, a former senior government official-turned lawmaker, as deputy prime minister and finance minister, domestic news agency News1 reported.

The agency cited unidentified officials on president-elect Yoon's transition committee as sources for its report.

Yoon, who takes office in May 10, is scheduled to announce several cabinet minister nominations later on Sunday.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

