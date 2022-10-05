South Korea's military apologises over failed missile, says warhead did not explode















SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's military apologised on Wednesday for causing residents to worry about a failed missile launch during its joint drill with the United States in response to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan a day earlier.

The military also said the warhead of the missile - the South Korean Hyunmoo-2 - did not explode.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.