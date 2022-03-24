Skip to main content
S.Korea military says N.Korea missile flew 1,080 km to altitude of 6,200 km -Yonhap

March 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday that a North Korean missile flew 1,080 km (671 miles) and reached the altitude of 6,200 km (3852.5 miles) in its latest test, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

