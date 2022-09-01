S.Korea official: no soft response in case of N.Korea nuclear test

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's national security advisor has said he and his counterparts from the United States and Japan have agreed there will be no soft response if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Kim Sung-han made the comment in Hawaii where he held trilateral talks with U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan and Akiba Takeo of Japan. read more

The three officials also agreed to work together against any actions that disrupt global supply chains, Yonhap quoted Kim as saying.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Richard Pullin

