S.Korea opposition lawmakers want more experts to review Fukushima discharge plan

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi and South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Wi Seong-gon attend their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2023. Yonhap via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - More expert organizations should take part in reviewing Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater into the sea in addition to the U.N nuclear watchdog, South Korea's opposition lawmakers said on Wednesday while visiting Japan.

Democratic Party lawmaker Wi Seong-gon made the comment in a joint statement at a press conference. The statement was also supported by eight members of Japan's parliament.

Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by Ed Davies

