S.Korea plans to provide COVID vaccine to North

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies to the North, President Yoon Suk-yeol's office said on Friday, a day after the neighbouring country confirmed its first outbreak of coronavirus.

"We will discuss detailed plans for assistance with North Korea," Yoon's spokesperson said in a statement.

