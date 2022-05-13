1 minute read
S.Korea plans to provide COVID vaccine to North
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies to the North, President Yoon Suk-yeol's office said on Friday, a day after the neighbouring country confirmed its first outbreak of coronavirus.
"We will discuss detailed plans for assistance with North Korea," Yoon's spokesperson said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.