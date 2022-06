S.Korea PM: to lift quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without vaccination - Yonhap

A child wearing a face mask to prevent from contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks at Incheon International Airport, in Incheon, South Korea, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Heo Ran

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday the country will lift its quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without vaccination from June 8, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Han added that any aviation regulations imposed at Incheon International Airport will be lifted from June 8.

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

