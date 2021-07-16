Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S.Korea PM says further gathering limits may be needed as COVID-19 cases rise

People wait in line to get coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister on Friday said more limits on private gatherings may be needed around the country as authorities reported 1,536 new coronavirus cases.

South Korea was for months a coronavirus success story as it kept outbreaks under control with testing, tracing and social distancing, but the more contagious Delta variant has been fuelling a new wave of infections.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum asked local governments to standardise gathering limits to less than four people to avoid confusion in the non-metropolitan area, where the cases have been quickly surging, after imposing a semi-lockdown in the greater Seoul area.

“If the number of confirmed cases continues to spiral, I stress that there is no choice but to further limit the number of gatherings after 6 p.m. outside the metropolitan area as well," Kim told a televised government meeting on Friday.

Total infections across the country of 52 million people now stands at 175,046 cases, and 2,051 deaths have been reported.

Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates

