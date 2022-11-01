S.Korea police chief says crowd control at site of Halloween crush was inadequate

Cabinet members, accompanying South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, pay tribute to the victims during a visit to the scene of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's police chief said on Tuesday that crowd control in the area where a crush killed more than 150 party-goers in central Seoul was "inadequate."

Yoon Hee-keun made the remark at a news briefing televised live, saying he felt heavy responsibility over the incident, where a surge in Halloween partiers trapped in narrow alleys killed 155 people and injured another 152.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editnig by Kim Coghill

