S.Korea president calls for safety measures to prevent crowd accidents















SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called on Tuesday for safety measures to prevent accidents with masses people, saying the Halloween crush that killed more than 150 in the capital shows the importance of crowd management, his office said.

Yoon made the remarks as he presided over a cabinet meeting, and police began investigating how a surge in Halloween party-goers trapped in narrow alleys killed so many.

As of Tuesday morning, the death toll climbed to 155 and another 152 were injured, 30 of whom were in serious condition. At least 26 citizens from 14 countries were among the dead.

"We should come up with concrete safety measures to manage crowd, not only on these streets where this massive disaster took place but at other places like stadiums and concert venues where large crowds gather," Yoon said.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.