S.Korea president-elect Yoon says to attend Davos forum in Switzerland next year

South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a news conference to address his relocation plans of the presidential office, at his transition team office, in Seoul, South Korea, March 20, 2022.Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland in January next year, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Yoon said he "will attend" the forum after receiving an invitation from the forum's chairman Klaus Schwab during their meeting held Wednesday, according to Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.