S.Korea president pledges to build strong readiness against N.Korea threats















SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday said his government has been working on building a watertight readiness posture against North Korea's provocations since he took office, following North Korea's missile test and deployment of military aircraft that flew near the border dividing the two countries.

