S.Korea president Yoon sends condolences after shooting death of ex-Japanese premier Abe

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol sent condolences to Akie Abe, wife of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, following his death in a shooting attack on Friday as he giving an election campaign speech.

"I send my condolences to the bereaved families and Japanese people who have lost the longest-serving prime minister and respected politician in Japan's constitutional history," Yoon was quoted as saying in a statement delivered by the presidential office.

Yoon added that the shooting was "an unforgivable act of crime."

Reporting by Cynthia Kim Editing by Mark Heinrich

