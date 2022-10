SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday warned of 'resolute' response after North Korea's missile launch earlier in the day, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Yoon also said that the North's missile flew about 4,000 kilometres, according to Yonhap.

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Christopher Cushing











