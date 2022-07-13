S.Korea presidential office denounces 2019 repatriation of N.Korean fishermen-Yonhap

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's presidential office denounced on Wednesday the 2019 repatriation of North Korean fishermen suspected of killing 16 of their shipmates under the previous Moon Jae-in administration as a "crime against humanity", Yonhap news agency reported.

The office vowed to uncover the truth behind the decision, as South Korean prosecutors have re-opened an investigation into the case.

At the time the South deported the fishermen, Moon's government called them "dangerous criminals" who had killed 16 colleagues in a fight over an abusive captain on their ship before crossing the sea border.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

