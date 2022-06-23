S.Korea to provide $1 mln in humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

People carry injured to a helicopter following a massive earthquake, in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, June 22, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a video. BAKHTAR NEWS AGENCY/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to provide $1 million in humanitarian assistance to victims of an earthquake in Afghanistan that killed 1,000 people, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck early on Wednesday about 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Kabul in arid mountains dotted with small settlements near the border with Pakistan. read more

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi

