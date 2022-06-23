1 minute read
S.Korea to provide $1 mln in humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan
SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to provide $1 million in humanitarian assistance to victims of an earthquake in Afghanistan that killed 1,000 people, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck early on Wednesday about 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Kabul in arid mountains dotted with small settlements near the border with Pakistan. read more
Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christopher Cushing
