Asia Pacific

S.Korea reports 1,842 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase -KDCA

People wait in line for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a testing site which is temporarily set up at a public health center in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/ Heo Ran/File Photo/File Photo

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - South Korea on Thursday reported another daily record of 1,842 coronavirus cases, as it struggles to tame its worst-ever wave of outbreaks amid rising infections nationwide fuelled by the more contagious Delta variant.

The latest numbers include 270 sailors on an anti-piracy navy destroyer patrolling the waters off Africa who were flown home on Tuesday after being infected with COVID-19.

Authorities are considering expanding the restrictions imposed for the capital Seoul and neighbouring areas last week, as small clusters continue to emerge nationwide.

Some 64.3% of the 1,533 domestically transmitted cases came from regions beyond the greater Seoul area, the highest level since the country's first COVID-19 wave erupted from a church in the southeastern city of Daegu.

The numbers for the Seoul metropolitan area have slightly dropped from more than 80% following restrictions such as a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m.

South Korea's total infections rose to 184,103 cases with 2,063 deaths, KDCA data showed.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Perry

