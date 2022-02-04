1 minute read
S.Korea reports record 27,443 new COVID-19 cases, deaths remain low
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Korea reported a record daily increase of 27,443 new COVID-19 cases as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday.
The KDCA also reported 24 new deaths linked to the virus.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Josh Smith; editing by Richard Pullin
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.