S.Korea reports record 27,443 new COVID-19 cases, deaths remain low

An employee disinfects a bench as a man wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) looks on at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Korea reported a record daily increase of 27,443 new COVID-19 cases as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday.

The KDCA also reported 24 new deaths linked to the virus.

Reporting by Josh Smith

