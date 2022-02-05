1 minute read
S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA
SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South Korea reported a record daily increase of 36,362 new COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday.
The daily infections exceeded 30,000 for the first time, as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections.
Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Chris Reese
