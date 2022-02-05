S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA

People sit inside a bus during snowfall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in central Seoul, South Korea, January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South Korea reported a record daily increase of 36,362 new COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday.

The daily infections exceeded 30,000 for the first time, as the country faces a wave of Omicron variant infections.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.