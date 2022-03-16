Skip to main content
S.Korea reports record 400,741 new daily COVID cases - KDCA

People wait in line to undergo the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a temporary testing site set up in Seoul, South Korea, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - South Korea reported a record 400,741 new daily COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to further ease social distancing rules despite a wave of Omicron infections.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

