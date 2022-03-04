S.Korea reports record daily COVID-19 cases and deaths amid Omicron surge

People wait in line to undergo the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a testing site which is temporarily set up at a public health center in Seoul, South Korea, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Heo Ran

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea reported a daily record 266,853 new COVID-19 cases, and record daily 186 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday.

The country moved forward with easing some social distancing restrictions, however, as authorities announced on Friday they would be pushing a curfew on restaurants and cafes back one hour to 11 p.m.

