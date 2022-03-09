S.Korea reports record high 342,446 new daily COVID-19 cases

People wait in line to undergo the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a temporary testing site set up at City Hall Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, February 10, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran/File Photo

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea reported a new record daily high 342,446 COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday, amid a surge of Omicron infections.

The country also reported an additional 158 deaths from the virus, KDCA said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Smith Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.