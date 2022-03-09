1 minute read
S.Korea reports record high 342,446 new daily COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea reported a new record daily high 342,446 COVID-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday, amid a surge of Omicron infections.
The country also reported an additional 158 deaths from the virus, KDCA said.
Reporting by Josh Smith Editing by Shri Navaratnam
