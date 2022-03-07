Skip to main content
S.Korea ruling party leader hospitalised after attack at rally- Yonhap

Song Young-gil, the special envoy of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's ruling party leader, Song Young-gil, was hospitalised on Monday after being attacked by a stranger with an unknown object while campaigning in Seoul for the party's presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

