S.Korea says 'strongly protests' Japan's claims over disputed islets

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday it 'strongly protests' Japan's claims over disputed islets, known as Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan, in its annual defence white paper and urged to withdraw such claims immediately.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

