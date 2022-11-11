S.Korea says U.S. will be end user for ammunition after report of weapons to Ukraine















SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's defence ministry said on Friday negotiations to sell artillery shells with the United States as the end user are ongoing, after The Wall Street Journal reported Seoul had agreed to sell weapons that would be destined for Ukraine.

South Korea's position of not providing lethal aid to Ukraine is unchanged, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Christopher Cushing











