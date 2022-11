Nissan, Renault talks focused on optimising EV investments-Nissan CEO

Charged · November 4, 2022

Nissan Motor Co's negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles and improving the competitiveness of the alliance, the Japanese automaker's CEO told Reuters on Friday.