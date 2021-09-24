S.Korea to set new record COVID count with 2,924 cases as of 9pm Friday - Yonhap

A woman wearing a mask to avoid contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sits near an open-air cafe which has been cordoned off in Seoul, South Korea, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - South Korea is expected to set another record high coronavirus daily count with 2,924 cases as of 9 p.m. on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The count already exceeds the country's current record for daily COVID-19 cases at 2,434 as of the previous midnight. read more

Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Philippa Fletcher

