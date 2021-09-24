Asia Pacific
S.Korea to set new record COVID count with 2,924 cases as of 9pm Friday - Yonhap
1 minute read
SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - South Korea is expected to set another record high coronavirus daily count with 2,924 cases as of 9 p.m. on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported.
The count already exceeds the country's current record for daily COVID-19 cases at 2,434 as of the previous midnight. read more
Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Philippa Fletcher
