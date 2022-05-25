S.Korea 'strongly condemns' N.Korea missile launch as 'grave provocation'
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - South Korea convened a National Security Council (NSC) meeting over North Korea's missile launch on Wednesday and "strongly condemned" the North's latest weapons test as a "grave provocation", the presidential office said.
Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea's new president, presided over the meeting and ordered officials to take agreed steps to strengthen U.S. deterrence, according to his office.
In a separate government statement, South Korea also said it had "strong and effective" responses ready to deal with any North Korea provocations.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.